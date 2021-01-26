JMP Securities Increases MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target to $4.25

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $3.50 to $4.25 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $8.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

