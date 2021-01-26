Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JLL. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $158.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 640,421 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,003,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,969,000 after buying an additional 122,102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 861,962 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 625,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after buying an additional 93,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 541,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

