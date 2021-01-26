Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JLL. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.67.
Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $158.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 640,421 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,003,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,969,000 after buying an additional 122,102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 861,962 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 625,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after buying an additional 93,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 541,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
