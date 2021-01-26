Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,646 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 391,267 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 892.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 240,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 216,195 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 424,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,075 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,612,000.

SCHV opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

