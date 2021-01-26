Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.7% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 49,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $96.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

