Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXN. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,266,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 95,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,037,000 after purchasing an additional 155,623 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $313.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.99 and a 200-day moving average of $271.85. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $314.93.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

