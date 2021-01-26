Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -710.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.70. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

In related news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

