Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

PDBC opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $16.12.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.001 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.