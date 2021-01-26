Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $641,000 Stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Upland Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Upland Software by 620.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $639,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,583,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 26,219 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,311,998.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,514,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,806,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,051 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,742 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

UPLD opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.