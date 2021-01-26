Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 610 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 187,780 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

