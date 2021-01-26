Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

IWC opened at $136.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.66. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $138.95.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.