Juventus Fan Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be bought for $8.79 or 0.00026870 BTC on major exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $11.57 million and $1.03 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Juventus Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00127855 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00072235 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00274896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00068713 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00038506 BTC.

About Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juventus Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juventus Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.