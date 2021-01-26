Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 3,527,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,804,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

KDMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,887,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after buying an additional 157,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kadmon by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Kadmon by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,827,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,487 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kadmon by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kadmon by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 489,656 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

