KAMES CAPITAL plc Trims Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $29,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,889 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,054 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,941,000 after buying an additional 1,135,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average is $82.48.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

