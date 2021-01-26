KeyCorp Comments on McDonald’s Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCD. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

NYSE:MCD opened at $213.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,055,000 after buying an additional 175,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

