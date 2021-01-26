Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $131.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.45.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $146.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 90,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

