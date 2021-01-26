Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.71.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $976.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $45.76.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $99,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,546,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

