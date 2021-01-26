Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.10 ($56.59).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

