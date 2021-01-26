Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.20 ($57.88).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

