Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lowered its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned 0.05% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 253,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

KLIC stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $38.12. 795,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,209. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.