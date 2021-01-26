L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of L Brands in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

