Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 3.7% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $15,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LH opened at $225.44 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $230.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.78.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.67.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

