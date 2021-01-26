Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.00.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) alerts:

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) stock opened at C$32.70 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a twelve month low of C$13.25 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.02.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$52.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.8699995 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.02%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.96%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.