Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 163,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,126,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LKFN stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,498. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

