Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

LKFN opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LKFN. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.