Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $567.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $585.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $505.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.56. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.