Lambda Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $25.99 million and $8.64 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00813135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.65 or 0.04310874 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305,336,730 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

