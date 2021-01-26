Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 112,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $89.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

