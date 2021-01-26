Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to post $1.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.73. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. 140166 downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In related news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 1.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $2.33 on Monday, hitting $154.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,126. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $158.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

