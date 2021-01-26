Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) Shares Gap Down to $1.30

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.23. Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 5,069,026 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £11.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) Company Profile (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

