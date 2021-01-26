Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.85

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.85 and traded as high as $25.87. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 336,194 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The firm has a market cap of $309.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $3,638,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 408,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $4,909,111.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $218,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $451,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

