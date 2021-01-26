Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $8.77 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 413,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,546 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands accounts for about 2.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,402.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -98.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.