Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.52. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

