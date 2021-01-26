Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000.

NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.64. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,065. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.88. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $84.18.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.