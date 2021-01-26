Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $22.38 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,092,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,608,000 after purchasing an additional 51,075 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 688,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,212. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $181.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.94.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

