Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 18,411 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.13. 112,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,919. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.21.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

