Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 566 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 48,776 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $32.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $33.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

