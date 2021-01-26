Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.62. The stock had a trading volume of 87,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,536. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

