Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Rating Increased to Buy at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LGRVF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Legrand from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.
LGRVF stock opened at $97.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.
About Legrand
Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.
