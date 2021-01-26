Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Rating Increased to Buy at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LGRVF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Legrand from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

LGRVF stock opened at $97.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Legrand will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

