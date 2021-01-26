Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $449.50 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,624 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 63.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.15% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $449,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 68,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $385.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,772,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

