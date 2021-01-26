LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €9.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.56 ($7.72).

LEO opened at €10.55 ($12.41) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €7.26 and a 200 day moving average of €6.39. LEONI AG has a 52-week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52-week high of €12.92 ($15.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78. The stock has a market cap of $344.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

