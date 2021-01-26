Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Down 7.1%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shares fell 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $31.99. 36,703,785 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 26,159,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LI. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $103,689,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $95,899,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $47,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $44,485,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $26,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

