Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Lifetime Brands’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of LCUT opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $351.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $224.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LCUT. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

