Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,005 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.99 on Monday, hitting $161.34. 1,419,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,111. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

