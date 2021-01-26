Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF makes up 1.2% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period.

TOTL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 308,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,772. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $50.49.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.