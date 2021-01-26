Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000.

IWF traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.39. 1,119,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,391. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

