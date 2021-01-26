Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 143 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. The Clorox accounts for about 1.0% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after acquiring an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after purchasing an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,413.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLX traded up $9.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,876,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.32. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

