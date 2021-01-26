Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $765,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 369.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $287.12. 283,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,470. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $291.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

