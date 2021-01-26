Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,788 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 3.3% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,757,000 after buying an additional 1,518,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,664,000 after purchasing an additional 431,838 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,249,000 after purchasing an additional 424,904 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 314,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,679,000 after purchasing an additional 204,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $146.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,538,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,192. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $149.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.