Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LINC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,694. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $164.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

