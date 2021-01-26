Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Trading 6.8% Higher

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) traded up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.14. 536,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,208,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62.

Lion Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract-for-difference trading, insurance brokerage, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

